Alaska Memories: Rene Cloukey’s Travel Diary Part 3

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Making memories. 15 WAGM Viewers and30 travelers from 9 other states made many memories during their two week trip to Alaska and the Yukon.

In part three of his travel diary Rene Cloukey hops onto another form of transportation.

Buses, planes, cruise ships, trains and paddlewheel boats and a sled dog ride were just some of the ways that we traveled around the “Last Frontier”. There were so many highlights to the trip, for me one of the highlights was a stop at the Iditarod Trail Headquarters in Willow Alaska. Taking a quick sled dog ride with a musher who competed in the Iditarod the past two years. That was just one of the many stops in the Willow Anchorage area. Every day was different, but at the same time every day just showcase more of the beauty of the State.

(Steve Bechard):” It’s been very exciting. It has met all of my expectations. We have seen things that you just can’t see in the lower 48.”

(Chad Bechard):” I don’t think there is one specific thing. I think looking back and picking one specific thing would be difficult. I think that every day has it’s own highlights, so picking one would be impossible.”

We also learned a lot about the culture at the Alaska National Heritage Center. There were talks and demonstrations and workshops about the variety of cultures, languages, and ways of life.

(Karl Delong):”You could not duplicate it by yourself because you needed someone to plan it out and they did it very well.”

(Mary Delong):” It was a great trip. I saw things I never thought I would see. Alaska is a beautiful beautiful area.”

Our group also ate very well during the complete trip including a salmon bake and of course our farewell dinner. Of course, it was unseasonably hot while we were there with temperatures in the high 80′s and low 90′s for several days. One thing that many people had a hard time getting use to was the lack of darkness. Over 20 hours of daylight while we were there and it never got pitch dark

Delong:” I did not, if it weren’t for the black out curtains probably wouldn’t have gotten much sleep.”

Tomorrow night we will go on a six hour glacier cruise. Rene Cloukey NewsSource 8.

