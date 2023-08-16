Alaska Memories: Rene Cloukey’s Travel Diary

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It was an adventure of a lifetime for 15 WAGM Viewers. The group joined Rene Cloukey on a 2 week Holiday Vacations trip to Alaska. Rene and some of the travelers share some of the highlights of the trip.

We traveled by bus, airplane, cruise ship, train as we explored the beauty of Alaska and the Yukon. We flew out of Boston to Seattle where six of us started our adventure early with a trip to T-Mobile Park to watch the Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays play. Father and Son Steve and Chad Bechard took in many of the adventures.

(Chad Bechard):” Getting to see a new ballpark. We have been to a Red Sox game at Fenway. Being able to get to another MLB Park was an awesome experience.”

By the way, the Mariners won in walk off fashion in the ninth inning. The next day we drove to Vancouver British Columbia and boarded our home the Holland America ship Koningdam for a three day cruise of the Inside Passage. We stopped in Juneau for a port of Call and while many of our guests did a walking tour of the State Capital four of our group didn’t let the opportunity pass to go fishing for salmon. All four had success as they reeled in several salmon during the excursion.

(Steve Bechard):” The private charter we did to go king salmon fishing was great. Our guide was top notch.”

(Karl Delong):” I will never forgive myself if I go to Alaska and don’t go salmon fishing. That was great.”

We then sailed to Skagway to begin the next part of our adventure.

After walking around the community, we boarded the White Pass and Yukon Roure Railway for a narrow guage Train Ride following the path of the Klondike Gold Seekers.

(Londa Brown):” You can’t imagine the wilderness, the ruggedness, the isolation of this area until you are on that railroad ride.”

(Mary Delong):” I think the train ride in the Yukon passage was spectacular.”

(Darryl Hitchcock):”I really liked when we got into Skagway and hopped on the Yukon express. The scenery was just like I had never seen before in my life.”

This was just the first part of the trip. Tomorrow night I will have on our adventure as we traveled 400 miles on a bus from White Horse to Tok Alaska. Rene Cloukey NewsSource 8.

