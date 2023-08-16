Isolated Showers and Storms Possible This Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. For the third morning in a row we have seen some patchy areas of fog developing mainly centered towards areas to the far north and east. We continue to have the presence of some moisture in the atmosphere and that is what has been contributing to the fog development. Because of that, it is another morning where you will want to take some extra time on the roads for your morning commute due to the reduced visibility.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

We have more of an interesting weather pattern developing this morning looking at our weather setup. We had some filtered areas of sunshine yesterday and that was because we had a weaker area of high pressure quickly advance to the northeast. It is close enough to the area where we had some clearing skies overnight. More showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening. We are watching another system to our north looking to bring some more widespread chances for showers and storms to round out the work week.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Highs will land closer to the 70 degree mark this afternoon keeping with our trend of below average highs. Going hour by hour for you, cloud cover lasts throughout the morning commute with any areas of dense fog burning off within the next few hours. Some showers are possible once we head into the lunchtime hours, but they do look to be few and far between. The best chance for more enhanced shower activity will be centered towards the mid to late afternoon and into the evening commute. Most of the isolated thunderstorms we do see going through this afternoon will be in areas to the far north picking up on some more moderate levels of rainfall accumulation within them. Showers taper by the late evening resulting in clearing skies. This will be a very similar setup to what we have been dealing with the past couple of areas likely allowing for some fog to develop again. Lows will fall back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow is shaping up to be the best day out of the work week with more of a mix of sun and clouds and drier conditions lasting throughout the daytime. As a result our highs will also have a better chance at reaching closer to the average high mark into the middle 70s. However clouds are expected to once again increase ahead of our next system looking to bring some more widespread shower and storm chances to the region on Friday afternoon and evening. This is something we will continue to monitor for you.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.