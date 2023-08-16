Mars Hill Seeking Applicants For Superintendent Position

MSAD 42
MSAD 42(WAGM)
By Corey Bouchard
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) -The Mars Hill School District is searching for it’s next Superintendent.

According to the MSAD 42 School Board, they have formed an Interview Committee to search for a new Superintendent. The Committee will consist of One School Board Member, both principals in the district, multiple teachers, as well as one representative from each of the towns of Blaine and Mars Hill. According to the job posting on ServingSchools.com The job was posted on July 19th and has an application deadline of October 27th or until a suitable candidate is found. the post goes on to say the job would have an effective date of July 1st 2024.

WAGM has reached out to MSAD 42 School Board Chairman Frederick Boyd as well as Current Superintendent Elaine Boulier, who has been charged with multiple felonies including Domestic Violence, Criminal Threatening and other related charges, but we did not immediately receive a response.

MSAD 42 Superintendent of Schools Job Posting

