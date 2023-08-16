Some Sunshine Possible Tomorrow, with Gloomy Weather Returning to end the Work Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. After a better day than I was originally expecting across the county with more sunshine, showers and downpours have developed and have been working through the region during the afternoon hours. Most of the showers are beginning to taper off this evening as the sun sets, and that will continue to be the case overnight tonight. We’ll see one brief day of nice weather tomorrow with cloud cover to start the day, before some sunshine returns for the afternoon, making tomorrow one of the best days of the work week. More shower chances return to end the work week Friday, with showers lasting into the first part of the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows showers quickly tapering off once the sun sets this evening. This will leave us with clear skies for the first half of the night, allowing for temperatures to cool off close to the dew point. The early morning hours of Thursday brings areas of fog developing in spots across the county. I don’t think we’ll see as much widespread fog like what we saw last night, however I can’t rule out the chance for it between now and tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight will once again be above where they should be for this time of year. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s for most spots. Southerly wind remain light during the overnight hours into tomorrow morning.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

With fog in places to start tomorrow, much of the county will be waking up with mostly cloudy skies. Cloud cover is eventually expected to break apart later in the day tomorrow, with a mix of clouds and sunshine expected during the late morning into the afternoon hours. This will allow temperatures to warm up during the afternoon hours. Skies begin to cloud back over tomorrow night, with mostly cloudy, if not cloudy skies expected during the morning hours of Friday. High temperatures tomorrow make it into the mid and upper 70s for most spots across the county. Southerly winds could also be gusty at times during the afternoon and evening hours tomorrow, bringing warmer air into the region.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.