Tropical Storm Hilary forms off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast

The Hurricane Center said that “Hilary has the potential to bring impacts to the Baja...
The Hurricane Center said that “Hilary has the potential to bring impacts to the Baja California Peninsula and portions of the southwestern United States this weekend.”(National Hurricane Center)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Hilary formed Wednesday far off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast, but it is expected to strengthen and move north towards the Baja California peninsula later this week.

Hilary had winds of 40 mph (65 kph) Wednesday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Hilary was located about 470 miles (755 kilometers) south-southeast of the port city of Manzanillo, far from land.

The storm was moving west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph). But it was expected to make a turn northward later in the week and strengthen into a hurricane before possibly brushing the northern part of the Baja peninsula, near the U.S. border, as a tropical storm.

The Hurricane Center said that “Hilary has the potential to bring impacts to the Baja California Peninsula and portions of the southwestern United States this weekend.”

Two other tropical storms, Fernanda and Greg, were far out to sea in the Pacific.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Brianna Reed was charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful...
Caswell resident facing multiple drug charges
County Family Given House By ACAP
Family Gifted House Through ACAP “Whole Family Approach”
Jeep Liberty used to flee police
Vehicle Pursuit Leads to Multiple Arrest
AARON HENDERSON MEMORIAL SOFTBALL
11th annual Aaron Henderson Memorial Softball Tournament brings many together to play the game and share memories
Spc. Damien Suitter, from Houlton, Maine, a competitor representing 1st Space Brigade, Space...
Aroostook County Native Competes in US Army Forces Command’s Best Squad Competition

Latest News

Capt. Benjamin Blick of Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Kansas urged parents to remind kids...
After student killed by bus, officer says parents should remind kids about safety
YouTube is prohibiting false claims about cancer treatments under its medical misinformation...
YouTube prohibiting false claims about cancer treatments
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
FILE - Anthony Durden attends a forum on Black history curriculum in Florida's schools,...
Protesters march through Miami to object to Florida’s Black history teaching standards