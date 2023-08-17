Alaska Memories: Rene Cloukey’s Travel Diary Part 4.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Spectacular, beautiful,indescribable. Those are just some of the words used by our travel group to talk about our two week trip to Alaska. In the final part of his travel diary Rene Cloukey takes us up close and personal to the glaciers and recaps the Alaskan Adventure.

< Every day was a different adventure for our group of 45 travelers from 10 different states. From the cruise to Skagway, hopping on the train to follow the path of the gold prospectors in the Yukon and then following the Alaska Highway from Whitehorse back to Alaska and continuing onto Fairbanks and Anchorage. The beauty is just something that many travelers said they couldn’t describe.

(Londa Brown):” After being here everything is truly larger than life. It is a beautiful part of our country.”

(Darryl Hitchcock):”Get ready for the next day and explore more things. It was really awesome.”

One of the highlights for many of the 15 WAGM Viewers was the 6 hour Glacier Cruise in Prince William Sound It was breathtaking as our captain brought us up close to many spectacular sites.

Hitchcock:” Being out in the glacier fields. They are so big and pictures don’t cut it.”

(Wesley Hitchcock):” The glaciers seeing the Caribou and gold panning.”

Brown:” You just can’t imagine the colors that you see with the ice, it just glows.”

(Joyce Fitzpatrick):” The glaciers of course. That was pretty awesome. Something you don’t see everyday.”

Several of the travelers said they wouldn’t know where to start if they were planning the trip on their own.

(Steve Bechard): There is no way that we could do this on our own and see as much as we have seen. The Tour Director we have is top notch. They have everything lined up for you and everything ready when you get there.”

(Karl Delong):”It’s a once in a lifetime trip for me. You could not duplicate it by yourself because you need someone to play it out and they did it very well.”

Alaska was a bucket item list for many of our travelers. Husbands and wives, father and sons, mothers and daughters sister and friends from 10 different states all came together and now have so many memories and new friendships for the entire group

Delong:” Talk back and forth about areas where they live and talk about the area I live in.”

This was a bucket list item for my wife Kelley and I and we talk about the trip very frequently as we look at the pictures, smile and laugh and just remember meeting so many great people along the way. Until the next adventure to the Grand Tetons, Yellowstone and Glacier National Park next August. I’m Rene Cloukey NewsSource 8

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.