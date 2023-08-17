A Closer Look: Maine Green Power

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

A program sponsored by the Maine Public Utilities commission gives Mainer’s the opportunity to lower their carbon footprint. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has more.

You may have noticed an insert like this in your electric bill recently, and wondered what it is all about. The leaflet, which is part of a program supported by the Public Utilities Commission is known as Maine Green Power. It won’t save you money on your monthly bill, in fact quite the opposite.

“The basic idea is that it enables average customers, businesses, residential customers to purchase renewable energy”

Philip Bartlett, Chairman of the PUC explains the concept behind Maine Green Power, a program which has been in existence for over a decade, with more than 4,600 Mainers enrolled. By enrolling in the program, the ratepayer agrees to purchase a certain amount of renewable energy generated in the State of Maine to help offset their own carbon emissions and support renewable energy efforts.

“We also have a renewable portfolio requirement so that if you are not participating in Maine Green Power, still a portion of your electricity is renewable, but what this allows you to do is to go above and beyond so that you can be confident that 100% of your electricity consumption can be attributed to renewable resources”

Currently, around 48% of Maine’s electricity comes from renewable resources, with Governor Mills committing the state to 80% by 2030 and 100% by 2050. In 2022, the program collected and purchased almost 600,000 dollars of renewable energy credits, which averages out to a cost of nearly 130 dollars per year per ratepayer in the program. Bartlett says for folks interested in the program, you can enroll with either Maine Green Power, or through your utility such as Versant, once enrolled, you should start to see Maine Green Power’s charges on your monthly electric bill.

“It’s a very simple way to help to support the renewable energy industry in the region.”

For more information on Maine Green Power a link will be made available on our website at WAGMTV.com

Brian Bouchard, Newssource8

