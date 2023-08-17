Cloud Cover and Shower Chances Expected Tomorrow, with Unsettled Weather Lasting into the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. After a gloomier day across the county today with more cloud cover, shower chances return to the forecast going into the day tomorrow. We have a couple areas of low pressure looking to impact the forecast. One area sits to the south of us this evening, and remains unorganized, whereas another area of low pressure and cold front, are packing more of a punch as it pushes eastward. This will leave us with cloudy skies the rest of tonight, before isolated showers return by tomorrow morning. I don’t think everyone will see showers tomorrow morning, however everyone will have a better chance of seeing showers and downpours during the afternoon and evening. More shower chances remain in the forecast for the weekend, as the area of low pressure re-develops to the west of us over the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows cloud cover remaining in place during the overnight hours into tomorrow morning. One of the biggest differences between tonight and the past few nights is that we won’t have clear skies in place to start the night. With cloudy skies expected into Friday morning, fog is less likely to develop across the county. I can’t rule out the chance for some patchy fog in places, but it won’t be nearly as widespread as what we have been seeing. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the lower to mid 60s for most places between now and tomorrow morning. Southeasterly winds remain light during the overnight hours, not having much of an impact on temperatures.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with mostly cloudy skies, along with an isolated shower or two. Most of the shower activity looks to hold off until the afternoon hours, so if you’re looking for some dry time during the day, the morning hours look to be your best bet. Showers and downpours begin to move in during the afternoon hours, with southern and western areas being the first to see showers, before shower chances fill in across the county during the afternoon and evening hours. Showers and downpours continue tomorrow night, before tapering off during the early morning hours of Saturday. High temperatures tomorrow will struggle to climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s for most spots. Southeasterly winds continue to be light during the day, not having an impact once again on the forecast.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the weekend outlook, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

