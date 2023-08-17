‘Four Corners Crossing’ chosen as name for new Madawaska port of entry road

The street running through the new land port of entry currently under construction in Madawaska...
The street running through the new land port of entry currently under construction in Madawaska has been named “Four Corners Crossing”, the U.S. General Services Administration announced Thursday.(U.S. General Services Administration)
By WAGM News
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - The street running through the new land port of entry currently under construction in Madawaska has been named “Four Corners Crossing”, the U.S. General Services Administration announced Thursday.

The name was chosen out of 80 entries submitted by Madawaska residents by a panel of local, GSA, U.S. Postal Service and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in July.

“Of the many names submitted, the Four Corners Crossing will be a fantastic name that ties directly to the Four Corners Park, a well-established and growing tourist destination, with Madawaska, Maine, anchoring the Northeastern-most corner of the four corners of the United States,” Madawaska Town Manager Gary Picard wrote in an August 17 press release. “The Four Corners Crossing will forever appear on every road map, which invariably will promote the Four Corners Park, the Community of Madawaska, and this Northeast Region as a must-do bucket-list tourist destination.”

Three different individuals submitted the name in different forms. Each will be invited to attend the port’s ribbon cutting ceremony in the spring of 2024.

“We thank the residents of Madawaska for their input to the street naming process and for their cooperation and understanding throughout the planning and construction of the new port,” Region 1 Public Buildings Service Commissioner Glenn C. Rotondo wrote in the release. “GSA is proud of the port we are building for our federal inspection agency partners to better serve travelers entering Maine and the region.”

The project is set to replace the existing Madawaska port of entry, which opened in 1959. GSA officials estimate it will be substantially complete by late 2023.

