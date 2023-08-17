Free course available to fight Maine opioid crisis

ORONO, Maine (WAGM) - An online training program to help combat the opioid overdose crisis is now available, at no cost to the participant. The program will teach participants how to recognize the signs, symptoms, and risk factors of a bad reaction to opioids.

Additionally, the training provides an understanding of how naloxone (Narcan) works, how to use it, and information on how to handle overdose situations. The training consists of a series of online modules and takes roughly 25-30 minutes to complete. A free live training seminar is available to groups upon request.

According to a press release from the University of Maine, the “Community First Responder Program aims to provide education and resources to rural Mainers to help recognize and respond to an opioid overdose.”

In this same press release, Lisa Phelps, the Extension program administrator, commented on the severity of drug overdose in Maine. “Drug overdose is now the leading cause of death in adults under 50 and we are feeling the effects of the epidemic acutely here in Maine,” she says. “Just two years ago, we recorded the highest number of overdose deaths ever at nearly 630. That’s a big increase over previous years and is largely due to synthetic opioids. This short, easy-to-use training teaches people how to recognize an opioid overdose and how to administer the simple, life-saving antidote.”

The training is available through a collaboration between the University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the University of Rhode Island Cooperative Extension. The UMaine Extension is also partnering with Bangor-based Health Equity Alliance (HEAL) and Husson University School of Pharmacy to make this training available to Maine residents.

More information on how to access the program can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.