Intervention Aroostook: 8.15.2023

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -As kids go back to school, antivaping advocates go back to working even harder to make e-cigarettes and vaping products illegal throughout the state of Maine. Shawn Cunningham has this week's Intervention Aroostook.

A new school year is set to start. And while kids are learning their ABC’s, antivaping advocates are teaching school officials, parents, communities and businesses about the chronic health threat vaping can cause youth.

BJ McCollister, Exe. Dir., Flavors Hook Kids Maine

“with another school year starting its just a reminder that everyday flavored tobacco products are on the shelves its another opportunity for kids to be addicted to nicotine and that’s by design that’s what the tobacco industry doing they’re looking for replacement users and so they’re using fruity flavors like bubble gum to get kids hooked on nicotine.”

McCollister says there have been some recent wins in the fight against flavored tobacco products. He says he’s seeing support from various Maine communities and especially state lawmakers from the most recent legislative session.

“recent legislative session we saw the health and human services committee vote in favor of recommending a statewide bill that would end the sale of flavored tobacco products across the state and what’s even more exciting is then the Senate voted on the bill with a majority of senators voting to end the sale of flavored tobacco in the state the bill’s in the House where we expect it to be take up next year.”

Some Maine cities and towns, including Portland, South Portland, Brunswick, Bangor, Bar Harbor and Rockland, already have passed local measures to ban sales of flavored tobacco.

McCollister says he’s working with schools throughout the state to implement zero tolerance zones for vaping...

“schools are very concerned and rightfully so whether it be having to limit the number of bathroom available to students or challenges happening on athletic teams and the use of flavored tobacco products we’re seeing a lot of feedback from people who see this everyday in the schools asking for movement and help.”

And he’s offering even more help and advice to parents...

“The industry has done has made these products look like other products whether that be USB drives or pens or pencils so they have to be hyper vigilant and at the end of the day we are fighting big tobacco and in that way we stand alongside parents in making sure we can help them get the resources that they need.”

