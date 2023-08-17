‘Itchy palms’ lead to woman winning $1 million on scratch-off game

Elena Penaloza scratched her way to an instant $1 million win as she uncovered the 16th of 20...
Elena Penaloza scratched her way to an instant $1 million win as she uncovered the 16th of 20 squares on her Diamond 8’s Scratchers ticket, according to California Lottery officials.(California Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) – A woman in California said her itchy palms were a sign of good fortune to come, specifically in the form of money.

Elena Penaloza scratched her way to an instant $1 million win as she uncovered the 16th of 20 squares on her Diamond 8′s Scratchers ticket, according to California Lottery officials.

“You know that superstition where when your hands get itchy, it means you’re going to get money? She said she felt that the week before she won,” Penaloza’s daughter Ariana said. “She thinks it was fate.”

Arianna told lottery officials her mom wants to buy a house with her winnings and was elated to learn that buying Scratchers tickets helps raise extra money for California public schools.

“She most definitely came to America for her children’s chance for a great education,” said Ariana, who is a college student. “She’s happy that she’s able to help school kids.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSAD 42
Mars Hill Seeking Applicants For Superintendent Position
31-year-old Brianna Reed was charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful...
Caswell resident facing multiple drug charges
Jeep Liberty used to flee police
Vehicle Pursuit Leads to Multiple Arrest
County Family Given House By ACAP
Family Gifted House Through ACAP “Whole Family Approach”
Jeff Hudson will be inducted into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend.
Maine Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Jeff Hudson talks about the honor

Latest News

Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, died Tuesday following childbirth complications.
Paramedic dies of childbirth complications after giving birth to healthy baby boy
Veteran’s Sanctuary Foundation continuing to build vision despite rain throughout the summer
Veteran’s Sanctuary Foundation continuing to build vision despite rain throughout the summer
FILE - In this file photo provided by the Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, showing...
Canadian woman sentenced to nearly 22 years for 2020 ricin letter sent to Trump in White House
Veteran’s Sanctuary Foundation continuing to build vision despite rain throughout the summer
Veteran’s Sanctuary Foundation continuing to build vision despite rain throughout the summer