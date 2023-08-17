Job Fairs at the Career Center

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A job fair was held at the Presque Isle Community Center today. It was open to anyone in the community interested in looking for a job and many employers set up tables with the hopes of meeting future employees. The Career Center itself specializes in helping veterans, folks who are disabled, and people looking for jobs who may not be able to work full-time.

Career Center consultant Katelin Ouellette said, “School’s going back in session, so it is a great time for parents to start looking for jobs. And we’re here to help. Not only do we have the Career Center for job seekers. But we also help people with resumes. There’s numerous programs here that a lot of people are not familiar with.”

The Aroostook County Action Program recruiter Roger Pelletier, said, “Hey, think of us as a potential employer. And to have those meaningful conversations that we might not have had otherwise and tell them about not only our employment opportunities but also, you know, we like to help in any way we can through employment services or anything else that anyone might need. So it’s important to make these connections and be visible.”

Northern Maine General human resource specialist Jocelyn Haley said, “We’ve had a few people stop by, ask questions, take some applications, and ones already submitted an application so, so far, so good even tho it is still early.”

The job fair takes place four times a year, and the career center offers its services on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

