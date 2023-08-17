Some Sunshine Possible Late, Gloomy Weather Returns Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. For another day, we are starting the morning off on more of a dry and cloudy note. While we do have some chances at breaking from the clouds today, it will be a slow decrease in the cloud cover, so that will result in more sunshine later on in the daytime. We have slowly also increased our humidity levels. Our dew points are now sitting into the lower 60s across the region making it feel a bit more muggy stepping out the door.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Looking at our weather setup this morning, we are able to hang onto some drier conditions throughout the day because we have a weaker area of high pressure currently sitting over Nova Scotia. As it continues to slide to the east, it reintroduces some unsettled weather tomorrow mainly during the afternoon and evening. Because of how strong our next system is, it will also usher in some gusty winds and a return to some cooler temperatures.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Today will be the best chance for highs reaching closer to the average high mark. A lot of the region will be dealing with temperatures into the middle 70s. Going hour by hour for you, cloud cover will last throughout the course of the morning. While some breaks are possible, not many of us will see the sunshine. Clouds will slowly be decreasing the further we go into the afternoon. The best chance for seeing more of the sunshine developing will likely be centered towards the evening commute and just after that point. As the sun starts to set, clouds will rapidly increase resulting in more gloomy conditions overall. Some showers are possible before sunrise tomorrow. Lows tonight will fall back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Rain Totals (WAGM)

Because of how strong tomorrow’s system will be it quickly returns our highs back to the lower 70s. Most of the showers and storms we will see are centered towards the afternoon and evening. Given that we will start the morning off once again on more of a cloudier note with little to no sunshine, it won’t give any thunderstorms we do see to have a chance at becoming severe. Rainfall totals between now and tomorrow are expected to be between a half inch and an inch across the region. I do expect the bulk of the rain accumulation to lie during tomorrow afternoon and evening with localized higher totals embedded within thunderstorms. We slowly dry things out heading into the weekend with a few passing showers possible.

