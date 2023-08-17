Veteran’s Sanctuary Foundation continuing to build vision despite rain throughout the summer

LINNEUS, Maine (WAGM) - An Aroostook County Native has been busy this summer, as he is building a Veteran’s Sanctuary in Linneus. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter has the story.

Zach Inman is getting ready to head back to Vegas to work after spending his summer home in Aroostook County clearing his 128 acres of land to build a Veteran’s Sanctuary in Linneus. Inman, the President of the Veteran’s Sanctuary Foundation, says there was good progress over the summer with clearing the land, building a cabin, and getting help from the community.

Zach Inman, President of the Veteran’s Sanctuary Foundation, says “We had about 5 acres mulched, and we had a 1,000-foot road way put in, mulched out for where we are going to build cabins. Jim Palmer put in the road, three quarters of a mile, graveled, and did a great job. Steve Hovey mulched out the property which he did an amazing job, and we got a little bit of help. My son came and helped for a month which was awesome, we had a couple veterans come out.”

Back in May, Inman started work to build the camp base, tearing down an old restaurant, salvaging the wood, and cutting down trees. Inman says he’s very happy with the progress so far, in fact they accomplished more than what was planned. Rain this summer, however, was a challenge.

Zach Inman: “The rain made it very difficult, we could only build so much at a time and we rented a large loader to get most of the dirt work done, get the septic tanks set in, and we had it stuck three times and that was a pain in the butt. So the rain has definitely made a challenge on everything and hopefully next summer will be better.”

Inman is now heading back to Vegas to work, raise more money, and continue with the next steps for the Veteran’s Sanctuary.

Zach Inman: “We have right now the place being looked after while I am gone, and then when I get back to Vegas, I am going to do another fundraiser, and also try to get casinos and construction companies to sponsor cabins for veterans. An important thing we are doing, the kids coming out of the military, the forgotten ones, the unlabeled ones, and we are trying to help them have a stepping stone in an education. And a lot of retired veterans want to come here and help teach. So we are going to build a place, hopefully an RV park area with extra cabins for seniors who want to come here and teach the younger generation.”

Inman says the Veteran’s Sanctuary still looks to be finished in 4-5 years. To learn more about the Veterans Sanctuary Foundation go to BugOutVSF.org. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

