Antique car tour comes to Aroostook County for the first time

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America hosted their annual tour in Aroostook County this year, making it the first time the tour has come to the county and the second time the club has come to Maine.

Club members traveled across the state and country for the car tour, including President of the AACA, Fred Trusty, who traveled from Kentucky for the event. “This is what’s called the Vintage Tour,” Trusty explains, “and this is for cars that are pre-1932. It’s a hub tour where we leave the hotel every day and we go out to various venues and visit and see sites, and it’s a lot of fun and you get to meet a lot of people.”

Craig Green, an organizer for the tour, stated that this event was rare and special. “This tour only goes every other year in the United States . . . so to have one in Maine is very, very unusual,” Green says.

As a part of the three-day tour, the AACA hosted a car show and street dance event that took place on Presque Isle’s Main Street on August 17, 2023. The event included 15 vintage cars on display, along with a live music performance by the Star City Syndicate, an art show, and food trucks. Main Street was closed to traffic from 4-9pm for the event.

The AACA tour will continue around Aroostook County until Saturday, August 19. The tour started on Wednesday, August 17, and has been to Limestone, Fort Fairfield and Presque Isle.

