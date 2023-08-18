A Gloomy Day Overall, Showers and Downpours Return This Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Friday morning everyone. We are off to another gloomy start this morning due to showers and downpours returning this afternoon and evening. As a result temperature have also been consistently sitting into the middle 60s the past couple of hours.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This Morning’s Weather Setup shows two systems looking to impact the region today. We have one stronger system sitting to our north and west already bringing a round of showers and downpours to the western half of New England. This system has been transferring some of it’s energy to another system to our south. The majority of the rain associated with the warm front to our south will stay out to sea. With high pressure not too far behind, our unsettled stretch of weather looks to break as soon as we get to the early work week.

Regional Temperatures (WAGM)

This front has also pooled some cooler air back behind it and looking at temperatures in Midwest, those areas are starting the morning off with temperatures into the low 50s. That cooler air will eventually be pooled in here locally behind the front and we will see our high temperatures reach near the 70 degree mark. Going hour by hour for you, most of the morning looks to remain dry, but there will be a few pockets of drizzle possible ahead of this system. The rest of the region will be stuck in the cloud cover. Shower activity becomes more scattered going past the lunchtime hours. The heaviest of rain will lie during the mid to late evening hours. This will be when the bulk of the rain accumulation will lie during the daytime. Shower chances will slowly taper off once we get past midnight with the exception of a few showers possible on the backside of this system. Lows will fall back into the low 60s.

WPC Rain Totals (WAGM)

Looking at how much rain we can expect between now and tomorrow, most of the region will pick up on between a quarter and a half inch of rainfall. Some localized higher totals are possible in areas that see more of the heavy downpours.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow does remain a bit more unsettled with highs reaching closer to the middle 70s. I’m expecting most of the showers we see throughout the day to be more scattered in nature and centered towards the afternoon and evening, More sunshine is expected throughout the morning.

