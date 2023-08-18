Hay shortage causes “disaster for animals”, says local livestock owner

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Due to a significant hay shortage, livestock owners here in Aroostook County are worried about how their animals will make it through the winter.

The USDA has put Maine under a natural disaster designation due to the frequent rainfall that has occurred this summer season. Although USDA’s Farm Service Agency is offering some programs to help those negatively impacted, some livestock owners fear this won’t be enough.

Vincent Ouellette, the owner of Valley Pride Farms, states that the key issue this year has been a lack of dry hay that’s been harvestable. “The fields have been horribly wet, so people have been getting stuck in fields, ruining your hay fields just trying to get the hay product off the fields,” Ouellette says. “I haven’t even bothered trying. We’ve put up about 200 tons of hay to our usual 1000 tons or more.”

Ouellette is not alone, with multiple producers stating they’ve only been able to harvest between 10-20% of their usual hay crop. Sarah Brooks has 14 horses and 2 donkeys on her land, most of which are rescued or retired animals. Every year she cultivates and harvests her own hay and uses this to feed her animals through the winter.

“With all of the weather and the rain and the lack of sun and the ground being so wet I’ve only been able to put up 400 bales, which is 1/10th of what I need,” Brooks says. “And here we are, the middle of August, and we should be wrapping up our hay season, and we should be getting ready to store our hay equipment as opposed to having it sit there waiting for the conditions to change.”

Ouellette explains that any hay harvested after August will lack nutritional value, leaving little hope for the rest of the season. Due to the inability to feed all 65 of his animals, Ouellette will have to sell many of them. “Most of these animals will end up going to auction this fall,” he states. “Most likely we’ll end up with about 10 mother and 10 babies and start fresh. I’ve never downsized the herd, I’ve always tried to keep my numbers somewhat fluent, so 25 mothers has been my goal for the past four years, so this is going to hurt to get rid of a lot of animals. But it’s unfortunately the only option I have.”

Brooks expressed her own anxiety about the upcoming winter, stating, “We are getting very, very worried, very, very concerned, about where we are going to get the feed for our animals . . . the big question is: if we don’t have the hay, what’s going to happen to them?”

Brooks says that the current situation is a “disaster for animals” and fears that many animals across the region will die. “You kind of lay awake at night not knowing what the future is going to bring for your animals … and after a while it just eats at you, the inside of you.”

Ouellette typically supplies hay to livestock producers across Aroostook County each year, but this year has been unable to do so. “I basically turned all of my customers away this year - I don’t have the option to sell. I wish I did, I just don’t,” says Ouellette. “It’s going to be a challenge just to get the feed I need for my animals here. What I have bale up so far has been rained on, multiple times, over and over and over again, which is now considered mulch hay.”

Ouellette worries that people will starve their animals as a result of not being able to access feed. “Don’t starve animals, please don’t starve animals,” he urges. “There are people out of state who will take the animals, or we can send them to slaughter, find other homes, but that’s my biggest worry. There are so many people in this county that I furnish hay to for horses and goats and cows, and I’m afraid that those people are just simply not going to find avenues to find enough hay, and whatever avenues they do is going to be really expensive, and there’s going to be a lot of animals suffering.”

Sherry Hamel, of the FSA, says that hay will likely need to be important from other areas of the United States. “This year with the hay, whether it’s for rain or drought, where all of New England has been impacted – and when I say new England I’m including New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, where feed typically can come from - they have the same situation so that feed is going to have to be trucked in from different places, which is going to create a hardship for these producers,” Hamel says. She urges livestock farmers to reach out to their local FSA office to see what options are available to them and to let the USDA know the hardships they are currently experiencing.

