Summer Lego Camp

Lego creation during the Lego Summer Camp.
Lego creation during the Lego Summer Camp.(N/A)
By Megan Waceken
Updated: 48 minutes ago
HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Creativity is flowing at the Lego Summer Camp in Houlton. The Houlton Parks and Recreation Center and the Cary Library partnered together to provide the Lego camp for kids in the community. The event was held at the Houlton Parks and Recreation Center, and Cary Library provided the Legos. Campers receive a theme, a bunch of Lego pieces, and from there they start building.

Cameron, a Lego house builder said, “I had all these people, so I thought I’d build beds and a TV and doors.”

The Youth Services Librarian at the Cary Library in Houlton Hayley Jipson said, “You can use your imagination. You can work alone. Some kids like to work alone. Some work as groups, and whatever you can think up, you can make. Some of these kids come to the Library for Lego Club, and some of these kids I’ve never seen before. They come to the rec in the summer.”

The Rec Director at Houlton Parks and Recreation Department Owen Gallop said, “So, the kids have come back every day with new ideas, and they just keep on building. It’s a lot of fun. These kids are getting creative, and they just really enjoy it.”

The program was free and lasted three days. If your child missed the Lego Camp, they can still take part in the Lego club at the Houlton Cary Library once a week on Tuesdays.

