Wet Weather Continues this Weekend, with more Shower Chances Tomorrow and Sunday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday! After more gloomy and wet weather today, we’ll see similar weather on the way for the weekend. The area of low pressure that’s been providing the showers and downpours continues to sit to the west of us. The late-stage area of low pressure over parts of Quebec continues to transfer it’s energy to a newly developing area of low pressure in the Gulf of Maine, and will result in an unsettled weekend as this area of low pressure sits over the state. Expect showers to eventually taper off tonight, with some clearing possible before tomorrow. Sunshine during the morning hours will add to the instability in the atmosphere, allowing for more showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Showers continue during the overnight hours Saturday, with showers eventually tapering off during the morning hours of Sunday. Sunshine briefly returns during the afternoon hours of Sunday, before more shower chances return with the passage of a cold front Monday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows shower activity wrapping up for most places before midnight tonight. A few areas hold onto scattered showers during the early morning hours of Saturday, but they’ll become fewer and far between closer to sunrise. Low temperatures tonight are expected to cool off into the lower to mid 60s for most spots. This will be above where we should be this time of year for our low temperatures, however it will still feel chilly outside thanks to the rain that we’re seeing this evening. Southeasterly winds remain light going into tomorrow morning.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with some sunshine during the morning hours. The amount of sunshine that we see during the day tomorrow will determine the intensity of the showers and storms that work their way through. Showers begin to popup during the early afternoon hours of Saturday and push eastward during the afternoon hours. While a line of showers and storms doesn’t look to form, we’ll continue to see popup and bubble up showers going into the evening hours of Saturday. Saturday night features mostly cloudy skies, with scattered shower chances lasting into the day Sunday. High temperatures tomorrow will be similar to today, making it into the upper 60s and lower 70s for most places. Southwesterly winds are expected to be light during the day tomorrow, bringing slightly warming feeling air into the region.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Sunday starts off with cloud cover and showers during the morning hours as the area of low pressure continues to spin over the region. we’ll eventually see showers taper off by lunchtime Sunday. This will set us up for a better second half of the day with more sunshine possible. Shower chances return late Sunday night as a cold front approaches the region. This will leave us with more shower chances to start the work week Monday. High temperatures Sunday climb into the lower to mid 70s for most spots late in the afternoon. Sunday will be the last warmer day of this stretch, with cooler weather expected with sunshine next week. Southwesterly winds are still expected to be light Sunday, before shifting into the northwest during the day Monday.

Sunday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.