York’s of Houlton hosts annual Kid’s Day

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -Yorks of Houlton held its annual Kid’s Day this afternoon. It’s a way they give back to the community. . News Source 8′s Isaac Potter was there and has the story.

It was a beautiful day for many in the Houlton community to take part in the York’s of Houlton Kid’s Day. The event is an annual tradition for the business as it brings lots of fun to the kids.

Emily Gardner, Volunteer/Event Organizer, says “This is our 8th year putting on the event for the community. It’s for the kids in the community, its a free event that we have enjoyed doing all these years and it looks it’s going to be a good turnout this year.”

The event included bounce houses, games, hot dog barbeque, pony rides, clowns, face paintings, and more.

Emily Gardner: “We feel it’s a great way to give back to the community. We have a lot of people that do business here, whether it is in our body shop, or buying a vehicle or servicing their vehicle or detailing their vehicle. And we want to be able to give back to them and say thank you and we appreciate you.”

Gardner said that the highlight for her is watching the kids reactions.

Emily Gardner: “Seeing the kids when they win a prize or they go down in the dunk tank, or have the opportunity to get on a pony maybe even the first time ever riding a horse. Just being able to see everybody happy and enjoying themselves and taking advantage of our last few days of summer before school starts.”

Whether you stayed dry or got dunked there was smiles all around.

Isaac Potter News Source 8.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.