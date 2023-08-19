CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - There was a fire in Caribou at 816 Fort Fairfield rd. The Caribou Fire Department is still investigating where the fire started but it was believed to have started from an appliance. The Caribou Fire Department was assisted by other first responders from Presque Isle, Limestone, Fort Fairfield and Washburn. There were no serious injuries or fatalities and the Red Cross is working with the residence.

