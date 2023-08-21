Body Found in Caribou Saturday Morning

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - A body has been found off of Route 89 in Caribou by Otter Brook says the Caribou Police Department. According to Chief Michael Gahagan, they were called to the area of of the Limestone Road and Route 89 in Caribou around 8:20am Saturday Morning for reports of a body found in the wooded area. Caribou Police Department was assisted by Maine State Police, Maine Wardens Service, and Caribou Fire Department. The individual and cause of death is not being identified at this time pending official identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.