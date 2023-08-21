Can local businesses improve accessibility?

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - There may be ways businesses in Aroostook County can improve their inclusivity.

When it comes to disability accommodations, there are legal requirements for businesses enforced under the Americans with Disabilities Act, such as having a wheelchair accessible entrance, handicap parking spaces and bathrooms, and allowing service animals. Dr. Christine Barthold, from George Mason University, explains that it’s important for businesses to go “above and beyond” to provide equitable access for their clientele.

Dr. Barthold advises that businesses find out what their customers’ needs are. “Every person is different, there isn’t a list of ‘do this, do this, do this,’ types of things you should be doing,” she says. “It comes down to building relationships with your customers and providing good customer services.”

Further, Dr. Barthold explains that making extra accommodations will allow disabled individuals to be more involved in the community. “It’s about feeling just comfortable in your community and feeling like you can do the things you want to do in your community,” she explains. “And I think that’s even more magnified in a rural community than it is in an urban community where if something doesn’t meet your needs [you can] go somewhere else down the street, or if that person’s not being accommodating, [you can] go somewhere else. It’s much harder in a rural community than it is in an urban one.”

Dr. Barthold continues that meeting accessibility requirements may be easier in rural areas because businesses have a better opportunity to understand their customers’ needs. “In some ways I feel like you’re almost at an advantage in a rural community because there’s less people and you interact with them so much more,” she says.

Businesses who want to provide a more inclusive environment should try new accommodations to see what best serves their community, says Barthold. Some adjustments may include dimmer lighting, reducing the number of sound sources, and training employees to understand the impact different disabilities may have on the shopping experience. This adjustments will be dependent on customer needs, store type, and current shopping conditions.

