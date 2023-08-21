City of Presque Isle receives dividend check for good performance and loss prevention programs

(WAGM)
By WAGM News
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The City of Presque Isle received a dividend check for $5,823 from the Maine Municipal Association (MMA) due to its good performance and loss prevention programs.

The MMA offers three self-funded pools for municipal and quasi-public entities: the Unemployment Compensation Fund, the Workers Compensation Fund, and the Property & Casualty Pool. Allocation and eligibility of dividends are based on members’ own loss experience.

Kimberly Smith, the Resource Development and Public Information Officer for the City of Presque Isle, explained that in past years this dividend has been used to reduce city taxes. It is yet to be determined how the city will use the money this year.

According to Michelle Pelletier, the Director of Risk Management Services for MMA, over 82 percent of participants received a dividend this year. Additionally, the Workers Compensation Fund and the Property and Casualty Pool have distributed over $1.3 million in dividend funds this year to MMA members.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caribou Fire Department
Fire in Caribou
Body Found in Caribou Saturday Morning
na
Weekend House Fire Displaces Caribou Family
Larry Gardner reacts to his selection into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame
Maine Basketball of Fame Inductee Larry Gardner talks about his induction
York’s of Houlton hosts annual Kid’s Day
York’s of Houlton hosts annual Kid’s Day

Latest News

Body Found in Caribou Saturday Morning
na
Weekend House Fire Displaces Caribou Family
Fire crews in Aroostook County spent seven hours Saturday battling a house fire in Caribou.
Weekend House Fire Displaces Caribou Family
Caribou Fire Department
Fire in Caribou