City of Presque Isle receives dividend check for good performance and loss prevention programs

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The City of Presque Isle received a dividend check for $5,823 from the Maine Municipal Association (MMA) due to its good performance and loss prevention programs.

The MMA offers three self-funded pools for municipal and quasi-public entities: the Unemployment Compensation Fund, the Workers Compensation Fund, and the Property & Casualty Pool. Allocation and eligibility of dividends are based on members’ own loss experience.

Kimberly Smith, the Resource Development and Public Information Officer for the City of Presque Isle, explained that in past years this dividend has been used to reduce city taxes. It is yet to be determined how the city will use the money this year.

According to Michelle Pelletier, the Director of Risk Management Services for MMA, over 82 percent of participants received a dividend this year. Additionally, the Workers Compensation Fund and the Property and Casualty Pool have distributed over $1.3 million in dividend funds this year to MMA members.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.