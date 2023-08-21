Cloudy to Start, More Sunshine This Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Monday morning everyone. After more of a mix of sun and clouds yesterday, we have started the morning off on more of a cloudier note with some spot showers scraping by the northern half of the county. However, temperatures across the region have already started off well into the 60s.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

The cloud cover and spot showers we have been experiencing this morning have been out ahead of a backdoor cold front sitting close by to our northwest. While cloud cover sticks around this morning, as the weaker front swings its way to the southeast, it will usher cooler air in behind it. Along with the cooler temperatures, a mainly drier stretch of weather is anticipated for most of the work week.

Smoke & Haze Forecast (WAGM)

We have a bit of a haze in the skies this morning because of the smoke from the wildfires from western Canada. This has briefly brought up our air quality to more of a moderate stage. You want to be mindful of that if you do have any underlying medical conditions to limit your time outdoors. The threat for smoke reduces as we go further into the daytime because of the backdoor cold front.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Highs this afternoon will eventually reach the upper 60s and low 70s. Going hour by hour for you, shower chances taper once we get past the morning commute. Anything we do see this morning will result in little if any accumulation. That’s also when we start to slowly see more of a clearing line develop. Mainly sunny conditions are expected the further we go into the afternoon and evening with the exception of a few thin high level clouds. As skies remain clear overnight, it will result in our lows cooling off considerably. Most areas will fall back into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

It’s been quite a while since we’ve seen more of a drier weather pattern and by tomorrow, the sunshine will continue. Because we do see cooler air get wrapped in on the backside of the front, highs will really struggle to get to the 70 degree mark. Most spots will reach the upper 60s and low 70s. Looking ahead for the remainder of the work week, sunshine and cooler temperatures will continue.

