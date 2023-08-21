A Great Stretch of Weather Ahead with Plenty of Sunshine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. After another unsettled weekend with more showers working through the county, things finally began to taper off this morning. A cold front made its way through the region during the early morning hours sparking off a few showers. This front has since cleared the coast of the state, allowing high pressure to build into the region for later this week. This will provide plenty of sunshine to the forecast over the next few days, before shower chances eventually return Friday going into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows cloud cover lingering this evening, then eventually clearing out later tonight. This will leave us with mostly clear skies to start the day tomorrow. With clearing skies expected, temperatures are likely to cool off between now and tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s for most places, a few degrees cooler than where we should be this time of year. Northwesterly winds remain light, but help to bring cooler air into the region for tomorrow.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

With sunshine expected from start to finish tomorrow, it will shape up to be one of the nicer days that we’ve seen in a while. Northwesterly winds once again remain breezy during the day tomorrow, keeping temperatures a bit cooler than what we would have otherwise seen. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb into the mid and upper 60s for most places.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Sunshine remains in the forecast for much of the work week. Details can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.