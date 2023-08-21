Limestone Town Manager receives Promotion to Director of Special Projects

LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) -

Limestones town Manager Alvin Lam has been promoted to Director of Special Projects for the municipality.

Lam took on the role of Town Manager in late June after a lengthy search process. In his new role as Director of Special Projects, Lam is expected to continue working on the relationship with Loring Development Authority, and work with the town as a financial advisor to strengthen income and minimize expenses.

Alan Mulherin was named Interim Town Manager effective August 21st. Mulherin retired from the Federal Government after over 35 years of service, and has previously served as a Limestone Selectperson.

