Limestone Town Manager receives Promotion to Director of Special Projects

Limestone Town Manager
Limestone Town Manager
By WAGM News
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) -

Limestones town Manager Alvin Lam has been promoted to Director of Special Projects for the municipality.

Lam took on the role of Town Manager in late June after a lengthy search process. In his new role as Director of Special Projects, Lam is expected to continue working on the relationship with Loring Development Authority, and work with the town as a financial advisor to strengthen income and minimize expenses.

Alan Mulherin was named Interim Town Manager effective August 21st. Mulherin retired from the Federal Government after over 35 years of service, and has previously served as a Limestone Selectperson.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caribou Fire Department
Fire in Caribou
Body Found in Caribou Saturday Morning
na
Weekend House Fire Displaces Caribou Family
Larry Gardner reacts to his selection into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame
Maine Basketball of Fame Inductee Larry Gardner talks about his induction
York’s of Houlton hosts annual Kid’s Day
York’s of Houlton hosts annual Kid’s Day

Latest News

Northern Light AR Gould names next president
City of Presque Isle receives dividend check for good performance and loss prevention programs
Body Found in Caribou Saturday Morning
na
Weekend House Fire Displaces Caribou Family