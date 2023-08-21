Medical Monday: Food Bolus

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Food bolus or food impaction is a condition that can impact your swallowing. Vanessa Symonick explains how you can prevent it from occurring and how it can be treated in this week’s medical Monday.

Tiffany Frederickson: “Food bolus or a food impaction is what happens when food that you have swallowed comes down the esophagus and gets stuck, usually right down here at the bottom of the esophagus”.

And when that food gets stuck it can become an emergent situation says Dr. Tiffany Frederickson a general surgeon at AR Gould. In addition to food not being able to go down, she also says your saliva can’t go down and that can create some impacts to the body. Most patients will be able to sense some pressure or discomfort in their throat and chest. She says some foods can cause this to happen more than others.

Frederickson: “One of the most common things to get stuck is a piece of meat or a piece of bread so think like chicken breast or a sandwich or that kind of thing.”

But she says a condition like food bolus can also be prevented through some simple steps.

Frederickson: “Take small bites. A lot of us get in a hurry when we’re trying to eat. Take way too big of a bite, and that can end up getting stuck. Chew your food really well before swallowing and wash it down with plenty of water or drinking other beverages with eating can help lubricate the food and help get it down more easily”.

In addition, she also recommends taking care of your teeth, so you can chew properly and removing any foods that may feel uncomfortable to swallow from your diet. There are a couple treatment options for the condition.

Frederickson: “We typically do some x-rays or imaging to see if there truly is something there. The ER physicians may give a medication called glucagon that can sometimes stimulate that esophagus to get that moved through, but if that fails, a surgeon is going to have to go in with an endoscope and clean out the blockage.”

Finally, Frederickson urges anyone who thinks that they may have any food stuck in their esophagus to get seen immediately in the emergency room and to not try and resolve the issue yourself. Vanessa Symonick Newssource 8.

