Northern Light AR Gould names next president

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Dr. Jay Reynolds, MD will be Norther light AR Gould’s next president, according to an announcement by Northern Light Health’s president and CEO Tim Dentry. Dr. Reynolds will also serve as a senior vice president for Northern Light Health.

Dr. Reynolds has served as interim president for the hospital since July 1, and has worked at the hospital for 29 years. Tim Dentry expressed confidence in Dr. Reynolds performance in this new role, says Dentry. “As a native of Aroostook County, Jay is absolutely passionate about serving the people of northern Maine, ensuring they have access to the very best in care, and working collegially with all for the betterment the County,” Dentry states.

Dr. Reynolds plans to reintroduce himself as he steps into this role. “People are used to seeing me in a certain role, and this will be a chance to reset relationships and to open up a line of communications so I can hear their perspectives on what we are doing well and what we could be doing better,” Dr. Reynolds says.

His future plans also include building relationships with the other three hospitals in Aroostook County. “The reality is that as the population in our region ages, the need for healthcare services grows and the workforce size decreases. This is the top operational challenge that we face today. We need to work together to find solutions to this challenge,” Dr. Reynolds explains.

Dr. Reynolds will take on the responsibilities of this new role immediately.

