Weekend House Fire Displaces Caribou Family

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -Fire crews in Aroostook County spent seven hours Saturday battling a house fire in Caribou.

These pictures provides by the Caribou Fire Department Facebook page.

The Caribou Fire Department says they responded to the fire at 816 Fort Fairfield Road around 9:30 a.m.

Crews arrived to find the home fully involved.

The investigation into how it started is underway but officials believe it may have started from an appliance.

Officials reported the family made it out safely but seven cats are unaccounted for.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

The home is deemed a total loss.

