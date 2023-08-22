Adopt-A-Block of Aroostook celebrates 15th annual Back to School Block Party

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Adopt-A-Block of Aroostook held their annual Back to School Block party in Houlton on Saturday. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter was there and has the story.

Hundreds of people in the Houlton community met at the Church on the Hill for the Adopt-A-Block of Aroostook’s Back to School Block Party. The event is held every August by Adopt-A-Block in a way to give back to the community as the school year approaches.

Tammy Goetsch, Director of Adopt-A-Block of Aroostook, says “The Back to School Block party was started fifteen years ago, when we realized that there was some children that were starting school and they didn’t have the supplies that they needed, Book bags and things like that. So we started with this church by just asking could you fill these bags, and I think the first year we did like 35. Last year, we did over 315 backpacks full of school supplies and it has taken off and grown over the years.”

There were many things to enjoy at the Block Party with games, food, free haircuts, clothing giveaways, face painting, prizes, and more. Nannette Mills, Volunteer at Adopt-A-Block of Aroostook says it’s amazing to celebrate 15 years of the Back to School Block party.

Nannette Mills, Volunteer at Adopt-A-Block of Aroostook, says “We often say if knew would’ve known how gigantic Adopt-A-Block of Aroostook would’ve been, the folks that just stepped out one day and started to do it, I don’t think we would have believed it. But God has been so good, so 15 years, Wow!”

Over 300 backpacks were given out at the Block Party. Goetsch says Adopt-A-Block of Aroostook received tremendous support from the community and volunteers.

Tammy Goetsch, Director of Adopt-A-Block of Aroostook: “United Way of Aroostook has been so generous this year, this station right here is full of bomba socks, we have sneakers from Dick’s Sporting Good, brand new sneakers for kids, and tons of books from the Dolly Parton Imagination Station. So families can take them, free of charge. If you look around you will see a ton of people helping and serving, we couldn’t do what we do without our volunteer staff. And they really are staff, I don’t just call them volunteers because they are so much more than that.”

Goetsch and Mills say what makes the event special is the community.

Tammy Goetsch, Director of Adopt-A-Block of Aroostook: “It’s the people who not only serve, but it’s the people who come and we build community that way. I will see people here that I might not see all year unless I run into Walmart or some place. But we get to know people, and we get to have time with them to build community.”

Nannette Mills, Volunteer at Adopt-A-Block of Aroostook: “We always say that people don’t care how much you know until how much you care, and we just absolutely love people and that is why we are here. We love kids, we love sharing the love of Jesus with people, it’s why most of us that you see here that’s why we get up in the morning.”

