PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

If you love having your picture taken among lots and lots of sunflowers, you may have noticed some of your go-to fields aren’t growing them this year. This season some of the biggest sunflower growers in the County have switched crops. Belen Dougherty explains Aroostook County’s unique relationship with crops, rotations, and visitor expectations.

Stand-In: “Farmers change crops every few years. A field one year may grow sunflowers like these. And the next year grow potatoes like the field behind me. It’s all about crop rotation.”

But crop rotation can mean that some of your favorite sunflower fields may not have them growing this year. Jacob Pelkey – the Tourism Developer for Aroostook County Tourism – explains. “When you rotate a field it puts nutrients back in the soil- you don’t have to do it every single year. It depends on the market of the sunflower seed or the sunflower oil product that can be made from the sunflowers. But also, those (Smiths farm and Bucks) two major players... rotate their crop rotation. For Bucks Farms they had birdseed product so that’s why they had it for such a continuous amount of time. And really it’s because of Bucks Farm that the Sunflowers blew up so much because it wasn’t a cover crop for them it was the main crop.”

If you are looking for a sunflower photo opportunity, there are small farms that use them as cover crops and farms that are using them as their main crop for the first time. “So there’s an advent flow so it’s almost like a scavenger hunt” (Jacob Pelkey). While Sunflower growers encourage people to enjoy the flowers, they ask them to show respect for the land and their crops so everyone can enjoy the experience. Sherri and Randy Bouchard own a small family farm in Presque Isle “Bouchard’s Vegetable Stand.” The Bouchard family still holds the honor system when visiting and purchasing crops from their farm. They are enthusiastically sharing their goods and this year sunflowers with visitors and locals alike. “We expect that they get as much joy out of it as we do, they have respect for the flowers and the land” (Sherri Bouchard).

Whether farmers rely on the sunflowers as their main crop or as part of their crop rotation, visitors should keep in mind they are still visiting private properties. These farmers want visitors to enjoy the beauty of the fields but be respectful so this continued reciprocity between private growers and the general public can continue. Belen Dougherty NewsSource 8

