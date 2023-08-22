ATV Drive Down Main Street

By Megan Waceken
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Star City ATV Club in Presque Isle had over 50 people join them during their 20th annual ultimate ATV event.

The ATV-ers took to Main Street on Saturday with a police escort to the park and ride.

President of the Star Cit ATV Club Richard Howlett said, “We gather people all over New England. There are people from Vermont, New Hampshire, Mass and Southern Maine. And Saturday’s our big day. The sheriff’s department is going to give us a police escort from the sled shop down to the park and ride at the other end of town .”

ATV rider Stacy Sharp said, “We’re here to do the ultimate four-wheeler ride. It gets us outside in the wilderness, family time with my parents. Meeting new people. It’s nice.”

ATV rider Doug Kane said, “I’m going on the ride. I come up, and I stay the whole weekend. I’m out of Augusta and I do the night ride. I do the poker run today I’ll do the ride tomorrow and then I’ll do some more riding throughout the rest of the week cause I’m on my vacation.”

The ATV Club also celebrated their event with fireworks, poker runs, and hot meals.

