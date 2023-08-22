Construction at the Tri-community Landfill Facility

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - Anchor: Tri-community Landfill Facility in Fort Fairfield has started construction to create two more new landfill cells.

The operator of the Tri Community Landfill is Aroostook Waste Solutions which is owned by the four communities: Caribou, Fort Fairfield, Limestone and Presque Isle. Have partnered together And they provide disposal services for many more communities in Aroostook.

The Solid Waste Director Mark Draper said, “We are providing disposal services for about 40 other communities in Aroostook County. Most of the county is utilizing our services for waste disposal. Most people when they go to the landfills see trash, I mean that’s kind of obvious. What they don’t see is the liner systems that are installed before any trash is disposed of in these cells.”

Their goal is to provide enough capacity for the next eight to 10 years and to do so in a way that is safe for the environment by making sure the landfill does not contaminate groundwater.

Draper said, “We achieve that by installing, in this case, four synthetic liner systems and then under that would be 12 inches of compacted clay and underneath that is a compacted soil foundation.”

Because of the precise layering that goes into making these landfills construction is not expected to be done until the first of November, but until then Draper says they still have enough capacity within the landfills that are currently in use.

