Governor acknowledges childcare crisis in Aroostook County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The closure of daycares across Aroostook County is leaving many parents without childcare.

Miss Jordyn’s daycare, which was responsible for providing care to 100 kids, announced its closure as of August, 2023. Timothy Guerrette, the State Representative for the City of Caribou, confirmed that he is aware of the pressure this closure has put on the childcare crisis. He has reached out to the Governor’s office. “I’ve been on the phone most of the day texting and talking to my contact in Augusta at the Governor’s Office,” says Guerrette. “We’re working on it . . It’s in the Governor’s hands and she’s going to have to make that decision . . . if she’ll allow current daycares to take more children.”

Caribou City Manager Penny Thompson will meet with Governor Mills tomorrow to discuss the childcare crisis and what steps can be taken, according to Guerrette. A spokesperson for Governor Janet Mills stated that the Governor is aware of the closure and has directed the Department of Health and Human Services to examine what steps can be taken.

“The Governor is saddened to learn of the planned closure of Miss Jordyn’s Child Care and Preschool, and she recognizes the substantial impact this will have on children, families, and staff in the area,” says Ben Goodman, a spokesperson for Governor Mills. “The Governor has directed the Department of Health and Human Services to examine what, if any, steps may be taken to support the child care center or ease the transition of children into other child care centers, and she will continue to take steps to bolster the child care system at large.”

The DHHS confirmed that at the Governor’s direction, they are taking steps to support the transition of these kids to other childcare providers. “The Department is taking steps to support the transition of these families to other child care providers in the area, including reaching out to families who receive child care subsidy to ensure continued financial assistance and helping parents identify new providers,” confirmed Jackie Farwell, the Communications Director for the DHHS. “The Department is also exploring ways to support the facility’s staff and licensing flexibilities to ease this transition.”

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.