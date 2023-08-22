Guard freed after being held hostage at St. Louis jail

Guard taken hostage at Justice Center
Guard taken hostage at Justice Center
By Dan Greenwald and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) -A 70-year-old guard was freed after being held hostage inside the Justice Center in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday morning. KMOV reports.

According to police, prisoners took a guard hostage on the fourth floor just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. The guard was not armed and police did not have any information on injuries.

A source told KMOV that the detainees demanded pizza and chicken patties in exchange for the guard’s return amid complaints they are not getting enough hot food.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body Found in Caribou Saturday Morning
na
Weekend House Fire Displaces Caribou Family
Limestone Town Manager
Limestone Town Manager receives Promotion to Director of Special Projects
Northern Light AR Gould names next president
City of Presque Isle receives dividend check for good performance and loss prevention programs

Latest News

Guard taken hostage at Justice Center
Guard taken hostage at St. Louis Justice Center, police say
A power outage forced a Los Angeles hospital to evacuate its patients late Monday night. (KABC)
Los Angeles hospital evacuated due to power outage
FILE - A cut lead pipe is pulled from a dig site for testing at a home in Royal Oak, Mich., on...
Some states reject federal money to find and replace dangerous lead pipes
Dedication for a WW11 Medal of Honor Recipient, Edward Dahlgren.
Washburn Veteran Memorial
BLEEPED PROFANITY. Newly released video showed the publisher's 98-year-old mother protesting a...
RAW: 98-year-old newspaper co-owner confronts officers during raid of home