Madawaska receives $2.1 million grant to revitalize downtown shopping plaza

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - The Town of Madawaska received a $2.1 million grant to renovate the downtown shopping plaza. The grant, which was announced on August 22, 2023, was awarded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA).

The revitalization project will increase jobs and economic development downtown by improving access to the area, supporting surrounding businesses and pouring money into the tourism and transportation sectors. Gary Picard, the Madawaska Town Manager, stated that the project has been three years in the making.

The grant will be used to upgrade the sewer and water infrastructure, renovate the entrances of the Plaza, improve traffic patterns, and reconstruct the parking lot. Additional work will be done to improve the use of vacant spaces in the area, such as the Subway and Kmart buildings. The space occupied by the Subway building will be renovated to an entrepreneurial maker space, including space for the Farmer’s Market, public bathrooms, food trucks, EV car charging stations, and a banking kiosk. Picard says that these changes will make the former K Mart building “much more attractive for redevelopment by private developers,” according to a press release from the Town of Madawaska.

Construction will also be done to improve the recreational trail, which will improve access to the downtown area for locals and tourists. In a press release, Picard expressed that this improved access “will re-anchor the vacant retail plaza as a new and modern hub for business in the downtown area.” As a result, he predicts more jobs will become available in downtown businesses over the next decade.

Picard confirmed that although new jobs will be created in the future, there will be some immediate jobs available. The grant will provide infrastructure improvements for the Fish River Rural Health Medical Center (FRRH), which will create more jobs. “This significant Federal investment will create jobs and attract new businesses to the heart of St. John Valley,” says Governor Janet Mills.

State senators expressed their approval of this grant, citing that it will help to preserve a vital community in Maine. “Madawaska is among our state’s most iconic and vibrant communities. For generations, the town’s historic downtown plaza has fueled cross-border business and supported the local economy,” said Senator Susan Collins, Senator Angus King, and Congressman Jared Golden in a joint statement. “This significant job-creating investment from the EDA will modernize the plaza, encourage private investment, and help the town access 21st century opportunities. We look forward to seeing the impact of this federal funding and the improvements it will bring to our Northern Maine communities.”

