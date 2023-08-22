Miss Jordyn’s Child Development Center closing leaves more challenges in Child Care Crisis

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Another County daycare closing is leaving many parents scurrying to find childcare. Miss Jordyn’s Child Development has announced they will be closing.. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter has the story.

Jordyn Rossignol, Owner/Director of Miss Jordyn’s Child Development Center, says“The reason I opened was because I myself was expecting my child and there was not many options for high quality, center based, education based, child care for people in Aroostook County.”

The closure of Miss Jordyn’s Child Development Center will leave around 100 children without care. Rossignol says this decision was her last option and is based on financial reasons.

Jordyn Rossignol: “For the last three years I have been advocating for change for this entire field and to no avail really. So this decision wasn’t a decision, it was forced upon us. We have no funding left, and by funding I mean even with tuition from parents we can’t afford to stay open. We are not covering payroll, so when a business can’t cover payroll, that’s your only option.”

Around the nation, there have been childcare challenges with low supply of childcare workers, cost of inflation for staff and services. This has caused a shortage of Childcare options around the country. Rossignol says that while it’s a nationwide issue, it hurts rural communities like Aroostook County more.

Jordyn Rossignol: “The cost, we can’t charge more to our parents. Our monthly daycare costs are more than most people’s mortgages, so we can’t raise our rates. We don’t get the kind of reimbursement we need from the state for child care subsidy programs, it’s just everything has gone up. The cost of living has doubled so without significant public investment, this childcare field will die.”

Elizabeth Holabird, who is a teacher at the center and sends her daughter to the Center, says the closing of the facility will make it difficult when the younger children transition to attending public schools.

Elizabeth Holabird: “This facility definitely helps these children prepare for that, and what that is going to be like. There is structure here, there is learning here, there is projects here, I think for a lot of kids who start school and they haven’t had an experience like this, it’s harder for them. That’s been one of my biggest fears for her is that she is not ready to start school just yet and she is losing this place too. I just think it will be more difficult for the kids who don’t have this experience to start school.”

With the decision, the Center will have to close as soon as the end of the week.

Jordyn Rossignol: “We are hoping to open next week, we don’t know if we can make it through the week. We were already were closed on Friday, a planned closure, because we don’t have enough staff to open five full days. We are hoping that we can figure out a way to make another two weeks, but if not Thursday is our last day. I think the most difficult part selfishly is I am losing my family. These kids are my family.”

Rossignol said she is working with the Aroostook County Action Program in the hopes of transitioning some of the youngsters into their programs. She said she is also working with ACAP in the hopes they will have employment opportunities for her staff. In a later News Source 8, we will talk with other organizations on how the childcare crisis has had an affect on the County. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

