Ron Ericson talks his career in coaching and athletics

WASHBURN, Maine (WAGM) - It’s the end of an era in Washburn. Ron Ericson spent almost 50 years working in Washburn. During that time he wore many hats from teacher to coach to Athletic Director and Principal.

Ron Ericson:” Had a long coaching career and I have been very fortunate. i have had a lot of experiences that I am just grateful for. I’ve done it on community. I came here as a kid and I grew up and matured here. That community has been very supportive.”

Ericson had quite a run in the 1980′s when his girl’s teams won 4 states from 1985 to 89. 1985 was the school’s first state title.

Ericson:” Different things leading into that. The girls had never been to the tournament ever. The first time made it they won. The Boys had a little tougher go of it and there was more pressure on them to get over the hump.”

Between the Beavers boys and girls teams they won 6 titles from 1985 to 1990..

Ericson:” There were several years that we were both in the regional finals and it was exciting.”

Ericson was the Athletic Director when the Washburn girls had their tremendous run of winning five straight titles from 2011 to 2015.

Ericson:” The girls were so dominant and consistent. You got swept up in it and it was very exciting.”

While he will not be involved in Washburn Athletics anymore. He will stay involved in sports as a member of the MPA Basketball Committee, and also the Aroostook League as their secretary treasuer

Ericson:” Bob White is a legend in sports and taking over for him is a unique thing and I consider that an honor.”

Almost 50 years in education wearing many hats, he also was a softball umpire for many years. He said that he wants to be remembered for his love of sports and wanting the best for the student athletes.

Ericson:”Hardwork pays off and teamwork pays off. If you care about something and you work hard at it and keep at it. Good things are going to happen. I gave it my best and I grateful for everything that was given back to me.”

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.