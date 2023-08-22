The Start of a Sunny Stretch, Cooler Temperatures

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. It has been quite a while since we’ve started the morning off with plenty of sunshine into the region and we are waking up to the sunshine this morning. However, it has been paired with some cooler temperatures. Most of the region has started the morning off into the upper 40s and low 50s. You may even need the light jacket heading out the door.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

We have those cooler than average temperatures present because of the backdoor cold front that swung it’s way well to the south. That front is now sitting well into the Atlantic this morning keeping the cloud cover away from us. With high pressure back in control of our weather setup, we are looking have a sunny stretch of weather lasting throughout most of the work week. It will continue to be paired with some cooler than average temperatures.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

As a result, our highs this afternoon will struggle to make it to the 70 degree mark. It may feel a bit cooler than that given we will have some breezier conditions present as well. Going hour by hour for you, we will see few if any clouds developing going throughout the daytime. Any clouds we do see are not expected to hinder the sunshine and will be quick to move out of the region. Clearing skies will remain the trend overnight allowing us to lose our daytime heating. Lows will eventually fall back into the low to middle 40s making it feel more like fall.

ISS Visible (WAGM)

Clearing skies will provide us with the perfect viewing opportunity for the ISS if you are up before the sun rises. It is a short viewing window and you’ll want to look low to the horizon. The best time for viewing will be just after 5am and you’ll want to look to the Southwest.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

The sunshine continues tomorrow leading us to another beautiful day overall. Highs will be slightly warmer eventually reaching the upper 60s and low 70s. However, it will be once again paired with some breezier conditions, so it may feel slightly cooler than the 70s.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day and enjoy the sunshine!

