Sunny Weather Continues Tomorrow, with Temperatures Closer to Average

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday! We saw a wonderful day across the county today with plenty of sunshine. This has been thanks to an area of high pressure sitting off to the west of us this evening. This high pressure will continue to work eastward, bringing with it more sunshine and lighter winds to the forecast later this week. Nice weather isn’t expected to last long, as an area of low pressure develops and brings rain showers to the region Friday into the first half of the weekend. The weekend isn’t a complete washout, with more sunshine for the second half of the weekend into next week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows clear skies for most places overnight tonight into tomorrow. Clear skies and lighter winds during the overnight hours will both work to help temperatures quickly cool off across the county. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the lower to mid 40s for most places. Northwesterly winds remain light going into tomorrow morning, but will eventually pick back up during the day tomorrow.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow features plenty of sunshine for much of the day. A few bubble-up clouds are possible during the afternoon hours, similar to what happened today, however it still won’t have much of an impact on the forecast like what we saw stepping outside today. High temperatures tomorrow look to climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s for most places. Westerly winds could still be gusty at times during the afternoon hours tomorrow, however winds won’t have as much of an impact on temperatures like what we saw today.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

