WAGM’s Interns

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Two college students had the chance to learn more about being a Multi-Media Journalist this summer. Cecilia Morin and Cameron Levasseur were both valuable additions to the newsroom.

Morin “I was so excited to see that WAGM had openings because it’s hard to find internships and it’s hard to be given a high responsibility. So, I’m so happy that I was chosen to do this and to refine my skills, and know what I need to work on. The experience from going out on the field and being out there has really shown me what it is to be a Journalist.”

Morin and Levasseur quickly learned the day-to-day tasks of a journalist. They did live shots for the evening news, reported on several topics and learned about the importance of meeting a deadline.

Levasseur “It was just being able to expand my réputa in that sense and get more into broadcast and filming things and conducting interviews and doing stories with that in mind. I think my favorite story that I did so far was the Island Falls Duck Race that I did a couple of weeks ago. It was just cool to see how passionate these people were about a rubber duck race which isn’t something you see every day, so it was a fun day for me.”

The internship was a valuable learning experience for the two and they also received another award. Levasseur and Morin were both awarded with the second annual WAGM Rene Cloukey Scholarship. The scholarship was a grand each to help towards their schooling.

Levasseur “I was really surprised. I didn’t expect that that would be something we would get. It’s really cool to see the station giving back in that way to local students like me and Cecilia and giving us a better avenue to pay for our college careers.”

Morin “It just means that I get to follow my dreams and to do this and to be supported by the community that I grew up in Which is so great I feel that people are cheering me on to continue this journey.”

The interns fit right into the newsroom. They generated story ideas and also shared many laughs with the newsroom.

Levasseur “It was a great summer with a lot of good experiences of things I am going to take with me down the road.”

Morin “I just want to say, thank you to everyone who gave me this opportunity. It means so much and it has been such a great journey.”

While they are both still in college, both are looking to the future and who knows if that journey will bring them back to the County to become a future member of our team.

