Washburn Veteran Memorial

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Washburn had their August Festival over the weekend. There were many events but one event, in particular, took the time to honor our veterans.

At the Washburn Veterans Memorial Park, a crowd of people gathered to watch the dedication of the park’s latest monument.

Larry Harrison “This is a dedication for a WW11 medal of honor recipient Second Lieutenant Edward Dahlgren. He was born in Perham which is part of our tricommunity and then he went to woodland. After growing up, he went into the service and then he went to Blaine. So we’re going to honor him as one of our own. He’s one of only 5 from Aroostook County to receive the Medal of Honor since the Civil War.”

Dahgren’s son Michael Dahlgren was in the crowd watching as the monument was dedicated to his father.

M Dahgren “I came up from Bangor to cut the ribbon and give a very short little speech acknowledging Dad and how really wonderful a person he was. And it’s really nice to see him honor even though it’s been 17 years since he passed but it’s a wonderful thing and I know the whole family really appreciates it.”

The monument honors Edward Dahlgren but the back of the monument says “In honor of all who served.”

M Dahgren “He always appreciated --especially-- when things could draw attention to all veterans because he always emphasized that.”

Toward the end of the dedication, Harrison unveiled the 108 new bricks in the Veterans Brick Yard. Each brick represented a Veteran.

