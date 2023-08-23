The Central Aroostook Humane Society Receives $200,000 Grant

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Central Aroostook Humane Society has received a grant of $200,000 dollars from the Soul Foundation. This money will help the Central Aroostook Humane Society start construction on their new building. This new location is just up the street from their current location and will give the humane society an updated building with more space.

Manager of the Central Aroostook Humane Society Betsy Hallett said, “Obviously, over 800,000 dollars for a building is a very scary thing and you really have to question if it ever is going to really happen. This 200,000 was just absolutely amazing. A big sigh of relief. So, our new building is going to be laid out completely different. In all ways, I feel this is going to be a great help to both cats and dogs.”

The Soul Foundation’s Community Partners --Tom Boutureira and Megan Shore-- were at the shelter to comment on the grant.

Boutureira said, “We are really excited to support the Central Aroostook Humane Society to do this new build and to welcome the public in and take care of the animals and really advance their mission.”

Shore said, “We’ve been up here before we’ve seen the amazing work that they have been doing here, and we are really excited to support the new building.”

Hallett says they hope to be in the new building next year.

