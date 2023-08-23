Limestone Select board Member Steps Down to become Interim Town Manager

LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) -

Less than two months after being hired, Limestones town manager Alvin Lam has been named the town’s Director of special Projects.

“It became a situation where one person could not really manage the town as well as take care of all these special projects that arose.”

Alan Mulherin, is the newly appointed interim town manager for Limestone. Mulherin, most recently was elected to be a select board member for the town. Mulherin stepped down from his select board seat and took on the Town manager position after complications arose during former Town Manager Alvin Lam’s two months on the job.

“During the tenure that he enjoyed for a couple of months, there were some personal issues that he experienced that required attention. Alvin brought to the boards attention the fact that he felt we could do something different. The board considered the option of a Special Projects Director.”

Mulherin says he volunteered to fill the role because didn’t want to lose the momentum of progress the town was making by jumping into a lengthy and difficult search for a new manager immediately. Mulherin hopes he can get the town back on track financially.

“We want to get the records straight if you will, make sure our books are balanced properly, as you’re aware we did have town meetings that were contentious based on some discrepancy based on the numbers that were being thrown out on the floor”

Mulherin says Lam’s new role as Director of Special Projects will focus on engaging with the Loring Development Authority, building relationships with businesses interested in Limestone, and other special projects. WAGM attempted to interview Lam regarding his new role and his time as town manager, but he declined the offer.

