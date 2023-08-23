One More Day of Sunshine Tomorrow, with Shower Chances Returning for Friday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. After more sunshine during the day today, changes are on the way for the end of the work week. I think we’ll manage one more nice day tomorrow with plenty of sunshine and temperatures just below average. This changes going into Friday, as an unorganized area of low pressure works its way into New England. This will set itself up, and provide more shower chances for everyone during the day Friday, with unsettled weather now expected to last into the weekend thanks to the position of the low pressure.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows another mostly clear night across the county. A few clouds could bubble up and develop during the overnight hours, along with some areas of patchy fog, however this won’t have much of an impact on temperatures, which will once again be the bigger story tonight. Low temperatures are expected to fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s for most places across the county. Clear skies combined with light northerly winds will work together to cool many communities off across the region.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with plenty of sunshine, and similar to the past few days, a few fair weather clouds are likely to develop during the afternoon hours. This will leave us with partly cloudy skies to end the day, with that lasting into the overnight hours tomorrow night. The latest computer model runs now keep cloud cover out of the region until Friday late morning, meaning we could still see some areas with partly clear skies first thing Friday morning. High temperatures tomorrow will be similar to today, making it up into the lower to mid 70s for most places. Westerly winds could be gusty at times during the afternoon hours tomorrow, but won’t have as big of an impact like what we have been seeing.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

