One More Day of Sunshine Tomorrow, with Shower Chances Returning for Friday

Rob's Wednesday Evening Forecast. For more weather information, make sure to check out: https://www.wagmtv.com/weather/ or download the WAGM Weather App!
By Rob Koenig
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. After more sunshine during the day today, changes are on the way for the end of the work week. I think we’ll manage one more nice day tomorrow with plenty of sunshine and temperatures just below average. This changes going into Friday, as an unorganized area of low pressure works its way into New England. This will set itself up, and provide more shower chances for everyone during the day Friday, with unsettled weather now expected to last into the weekend thanks to the position of the low pressure.

This Evening's Weather Setup
This Evening's Weather Setup(WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows another mostly clear night across the county. A few clouds could bubble up and develop during the overnight hours, along with some areas of patchy fog, however this won’t have much of an impact on temperatures, which will once again be the bigger story tonight. Low temperatures are expected to fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s for most places across the county. Clear skies combined with light northerly winds will work together to cool many communities off across the region.

Tonight's Low Temperatures
Tonight's Low Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with plenty of sunshine, and similar to the past few days, a few fair weather clouds are likely to develop during the afternoon hours. This will leave us with partly cloudy skies to end the day, with that lasting into the overnight hours tomorrow night. The latest computer model runs now keep cloud cover out of the region until Friday late morning, meaning we could still see some areas with partly clear skies first thing Friday morning. High temperatures tomorrow will be similar to today, making it up into the lower to mid 70s for most places. Westerly winds could be gusty at times during the afternoon hours tomorrow, but won’t have as big of an impact like what we have been seeing.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures
Tomorrow's High Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*** UPDATE *** - Body Found in Caribou Saturday Morning Identified
Miss Jordyns Child Development Center
Miss Jordyn’s Child Development Center closing leaves more challenges in Child Care Crisis
Governor Janet Mills
Governor acknowledges childcare crisis in Aroostook County
Limestone Town Manager
Limestone Town Manager receives Promotion to Director of Special Projects
Northern Light AR Gould names next president

Latest News

Rob's Wednesday Evening Forecast. For more weather information, make sure to check out:...
Weather on the Web 8-23-23 PM
Today's Highs
The Sunshine Continues, Showers Return Friday
Vanessa's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Weather on the Web 8-23-23 am
Tomorrow's High Temperatures
Sunny Weather Continues Tomorrow, with Temperatures Closer to Average