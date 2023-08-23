The Sunshine Continues, Showers Return Friday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. After another day with plenty of sunshine yesterday, we continue on with our sunny stretch of weather today. Because we lost a lot of our daytime heating yesterday evening, we are off to another cooler start. It certainly feels more like fall stepping out the door with temperatures into the 40s and 50s, so you’ll likely need a light jacket this morning.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Because the area of high pressure is strong that sits overhead, the sunshine will also continue into tomorrow. Once that weakens and slides to the East, it will usher in some additional cloud cover ahead of our next system. That system will provide us with a return to some rain showers to round out the work week and extend into the first half of the weekend. I’m expecting either day to be a washout.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Highs this afternoon will have a better chance of reaching near the average high mark. Most locations will rise into the upper 60s and low 70s. With some breezier conditions continuing it’s likely it may feel a bit cooler than that. Going hour by hour for you, plenty of sunshine extends into the region throughout the daytime. A few passing clouds are possible, but anything we do see will not have a chance to hinder the sunshine. A few isolated showers are possible particularly in areas to the far south. As we continue to have a lack of cloud cover overnight, our lows will cool off considerably again. However, they will be slightly warmer compared to where we were last night falling back into the upper 40s and low 50s. If you missed a chance at viewing the ISS this morning, the clearing skies will provide us with another perfect viewing opportunity early tomorrow morning. Visibility looks to start right at 4:13 am and you will want to look to the south and low to the horizon. it is a short viewing window though, so visibility will end at 4:17 am and you’ll want to look to the east.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Highs tomorrow will once again have a greater chance of getting near the average high mark tomorrow. Most spots will be in the low to middle 70s by the afternoon. While we continue on with our dry and sunny stretch of weather, clouds will once again increase late in the day ahead of our next chance for showers to round out the work week.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day and enjoy the sunshine!

