Aroostook County childcare community is stepping up to find solutions through the childcare crisis.

Megan Barnes Director of Programs for ACAP Early Care and Education: “We know we have phone calls every single day, frantic parents needing to secure childcare slots. "

The announced closure of Miss Jordyn’s Child Development Center in Caribou has folks connecting and looking for solutions. Megan Barnes Director of Programs for Aroostook County Action Program-Early Care and Education shares ACAPs role through this crisis. “We work every day with supporting families around meeting those needs for childcare as well as education services for young children. And we will continue to support the community as there is such a large need.”

Theresa Dube is the Owner of Theresa’s Daycare in Caribou. She believes that to mitigate the crisis that came from the unexpected closure of one of the biggest childcare centers in the County would be to allow those currently operating to take in more children. “In Caribou, we lost a lot of daycares within the last 8 years and those all affected us hard. But this one, being a center and being 100 kids, that affects everybody...We need to be able to have extra kids in our daycare but that’s going to be tricky to do.”

Dube explains that this idea is not far-fetched. During the pandemic Maine was declared in a state of emergency and daycare providers were allowed to add two extra kids. “So, they allowed every daycare to take two extras so I thought maybe there’s a contingency plan for something like this to happen in a small town and maybe we can take two extra kids.”

Meanwhile, Kelly’s Place Learning Center, LLC a Childcare Center located in Presque Isle has also received an influx of calls from parents looking for childcare. Although they are able to take in over 100 children at their facility, with the number of staff they currently have they are unable to fill those slots. Emily Lee - Director of Kelly’s Place Learning Center, LLC explains how this center is attempting to help those parents in immediate need, “Many Parents have reached out to us with needing childcare. However, as it’s known there’s a shortage of employers and childcare employees (who) want to come work in childcare. We are hosting walking interviews Friday evening after the center closes to hopefully get some employees in here so we can help some of those families that have been impacted by that recent closure.”

Several initiatives are being discussed at the state and local levels to help with the childcare crisis.

